Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California bill would make it easier to sue gun-makers

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Guns for Sale (FILE)
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 20:30:54-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some Democratic California lawmakers want to make it easier for people to sue gun-makers and dealers for liability in shootings that cause injuries or deaths.

Federal law prevents most such lawsuits. An exception is when gun-makers break state or local laws regarding the sale or marketing of guns.

The bill in the California Legislature, announced Tuesday, seeks to declare those violations a public nuisance, thus allowing some liability lawsuits.

The bill is modeled after a law New York passed last year. Gun advocates have sued to block New York's law. They say it and California's bill are illegal attempts to bankrupt firearms businesses.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later