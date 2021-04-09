California bill would remove youth from career criminal law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles’ new reform-minded top prosecutor says it’s time to remove youthful offenders from California’s tough career criminal law. District Attorney George Gascón runs the nation’s largest prosecutors’ office.

On Friday he backed pending legislation that would prevent juvenile “strikes” from counting toward future sentencing enhancements under the state’s “three-strikes” law that can lead to life prison sentences for repeat serious offenders.

State law currently treats juvenile strikes for youths age 16 and older the same as for adults.

Other prosecutors have not yet taken positions on the proposal.