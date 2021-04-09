Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California bill would remove youth from career criminal law

items.[0].image.alt
Bryan Chan/AP
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the County of Los Angeles, incoming Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon speaks after he was sworn in a virtual ceremony in downtown Los Angeles. Gascón, who runs the nation's largest prosecutors' office, backed pending legislation that would prevent juvenile "strikes" from counting toward future sentencing enhancements under the state's "three-strikes" law that can lead to life prison sentences for repeat serious offenders. (Bryan Chan/County of Los Angeles via AP, File)
California-Juvenile Justice
Posted at 1:10 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 16:10:48-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles’ new reform-minded top prosecutor says it’s time to remove youthful offenders from California’s tough career criminal law. District Attorney George Gascón runs the nation’s largest prosecutors’ office.

On Friday he backed pending legislation that would prevent juvenile “strikes” from counting toward future sentencing enhancements under the state’s “three-strikes” law that can lead to life prison sentences for repeat serious offenders.

State law currently treats juvenile strikes for youths age 16 and older the same as for adults.

Other prosecutors have not yet taken positions on the proposal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive