California bill would require vaccines for all employees

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Jenean Lubinski, center, who works as a patient registration representative at Marshall Medical Center in Placerville, joins others in a demonstration against mandatory vaccinations at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 16, 2021. Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks introduced a bill, Friday Feb. 11, 2022, that if approved, would mandate all businesses must require their employees and independent contractors to have received a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 4:10 PM, Feb 11, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could mandate that all businesses require their employees and independent contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The legislation announced Friday by Democratic state lawmakers would allow exemptions for medical or religious reasons. But testing would not be an alternative to vaccination.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said he is vaccinated but believes telling workers they must get vaccinated as a requisite for employment “is just wrong.”

Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks introduced the mandate bill. She says it is aimed at giving businesses a uniform and clear way to operate as the virus continues to circulate.

