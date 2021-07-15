Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire

items.[0].image.alt
Nathan Howard/AP
Fire from the Bootleg Fire glows in the distance on Tuesday morning, July, 13, 2021 near Bly, Ore. An army of firefighters is working in hot, dry and windy weather to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
APTOPIX Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Sam Liccardo
Sam Liccardo
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 11:24:34-04

PULGA, Calif. (AP) — A California blaze that erupted near the flashpoint of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history is heading away from homes but survivors of the 2018 blaze in the town of Paradise are worried that history could repeat itself.

Meanwhile, exploding trees and burning homes are among the terrifying sights residents in the Pacific Northwest are seeing as they flee dozens of fires amid a historic drought and sweltering heat.

The Bootleg Fire has torched an area larger than New York City. The Dixie Fire is burning in California's Butte and Plumas counties, not far from where a 2018 blaze killed 85 people.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County