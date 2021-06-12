Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California Capitol to reopen for visitors next week

Soon allow the public to visit the state Capitol
items.[0].image.alt
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 4: The California state capitol is shown July 4, 2003 in Sacramento, California. According to a Los Angeles Times poll published today, a majority of California voters believe Gov. Gray Davis should be recalled in a special election. Hours earlier, recall organizers declared they had enough support to put the question on the ballot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Sacramento Capitol
Posted at 8:02 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 23:02:57-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's legislative leaders say they will soon allow the public to visit the state Capitol regardless if lawmakers are meeting. During the pandemic, the Capitol has only been open to the public on days when lawmakers are meeting or holding public hearings.

Starting Tuesday, the Capitol will be open to the public regardless if the Legislature is in session. But capacity will be limited to 500 people during the first week. Those limits could increase to 1,000 people by the week of June 21.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Friday that they are committed to having the broadest public access possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads