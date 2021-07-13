California changes course on schools enforcing mask mandate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California public health officials say they will let local school districts decide how to enforce new mask rules. California is still requiring all students and staff to wear masks while indoors at school even if they are fully vaccinated.

The state told school districts on Monday they must send home students who refuse to wear masks and are not exempt from wearing them.

Hours later, the state then changed the rules.

Students will still be required to wear masks indoors, but school districts can decide how to enforce that rule.