California changes course on schools enforcing mask mandate

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE — In this April 13, 2021, file photo, kindergarten students sit in their classroom on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles. California health officials announced new coronavirus rules for public schools on Monday, July 12, 2021. The new rules eliminate physical distancing while making sure no one will miss class time even if they are exposed to someone with the virus. But the state would continue to require all students and staff to wear masks indoors. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
California Schools Masks
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 13, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California public health officials say they will let local school districts decide how to enforce new mask rules. California is still requiring all students and staff to wear masks while indoors at school even if they are fully vaccinated.

The state told school districts on Monday they must send home students who refuse to wear masks and are not exempt from wearing them.

Hours later, the state then changed the rules.

Students will still be required to wear masks indoors, but school districts can decide how to enforce that rule.

