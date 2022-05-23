Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

California Church Shooting
Amy Taxin/AP
Pastor Albany Lee addresses congregants and community members on Saturday, May 21, 2022, as survivors and church leaders join in prayer and thank community members for their support nearly a week after a deadly shooting at a Taiwanese American church congregation in Laguna Woods, Calif. The community is reeling after the attack on a luncheon of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church that killed one and wounded five. Lee said trauma specialists will be available to assist community members. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)
California Church Shooting
Posted at 8:22 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 23:22:08-04

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Survivors and church leaders are joining in prayer nearly a week after a deadly shooting at a Taiwanese American church congregation in California.

They are also thanking community members in Laguna Woods for their support.

The community is reeling after last Sunday's attack on a luncheon of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church killed one and wounded five.

One survivor says he wasn't afraid during the shooting as he didn't know what was happening at the time, but since then he can't sleep.

Pastor Albany Lee says trauma specialists will be available to assist community members and a prayer service will be held on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!