California Comeback Plan to help expand Homekey Program

SACRAMENTO, calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom says the state is going to combat two major issues: homelessness and affordable housing.

The California Comeback Plan" ear-marks $12 billion over the next two years for new houses for the homeless and an expansion of California's Homekey Program.

"This is the first of a package of bills, the issue of homelessness, top of line, real accountability, real responsibility and yes, you expect, we demand real results," said Newsom. "And that's what this signature intends to do. Thank you all very much."

The plan also sets aside just over a billion dollars to help clean up streets in association with local governments.