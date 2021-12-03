Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California confirms 2nd case of COVID omicron variant

items.[0].image.alt
e.w. scripps national
delta variant mixed messaging
Posted at 7:11 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 22:11:06-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is reporting its second confirmed case of the omicron COVID variant in as many days.

The Los Angeles County public health department says a county resident is self-isolating after apparently contracting the infection during a trip to South Africa last month.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed omicron infection on Wednesday in a San Francisco resident who had recently traveled to South Africa and developed mild symptoms after returning Nov. 22.

The little-understood variant was first identified a week ago in South Africa and it's been spreading. Eight cases were reported Thursday in the New York City area, Minnesota, Hawaii, and Colorado.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets