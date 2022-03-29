California considers letting election workers hide addresses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some California election workers could keep their home addresses hidden from public records under a bill in the Legislature.

The bill is in response to an increasing number of threats against election workers following the 2020 presidential election.

It's one of a number of proposals states are considering to protect election workers.

A survey of election workers from across the country found 1 in 6 have experienced threats because of their job.

The bill cleared a legislative committee in the California Assembly on Monday.

California also lets domestic violence victims and abortion providers hide their addresses.