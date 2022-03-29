Watch
California considers letting election workers hide addresses

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — Election workers inspect ballots that have been received for the Sept. 14, recall election, for damage at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021. A California Legislative committee advanced a bill on Monday, March, 28, 2022, that would add some election workers to the state's "Safe at Home" program that lets some people to keep their physical addresses secret. State Sen. Josh Newman, a Democrat from Fullerton, said election workers have faced threats and intimidation following the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some California election workers could keep their home addresses hidden from public records under a bill in the Legislature.

The bill is in response to an increasing number of threats against election workers following the 2020 presidential election.

It's one of a number of proposals states are considering to protect election workers.

A survey of election workers from across the country found 1 in 6 have experienced threats because of their job.

The bill cleared a legislative committee in the California Assembly on Monday.

California also lets domestic violence victims and abortion providers hide their addresses.

