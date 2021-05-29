California considers timing on easing workers' virus rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workforce regulators are recommending that the state stick with a July 31 deadline for updating certain employer pandemic safety rules. That differs from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mid-June lifting of mask and physical distancing requirements in most social settings.

Friday's proposal by regulators has relatively few changes from an earlier plan that drew extensive criticism from business and agricultural groups. The revised rules will be considered next week by the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board.

The timing of the emergency hearing means the new regulations could take effect in mid-June. But several of the proposals affecting masking and physical distancing still include a date six weeks later.