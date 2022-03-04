Watch
California cop gets 6 years for shooting mentally ill man

File image of a gavel in front of law books.
23ABC News
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 14:11:13-05

DANVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — A California police officer has been sentenced to six years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man nine times as the man drove slowly away from police in a wealthy San Francisco suburb.

Danville police officer Andrew Hall received the sentence Friday.

Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler says evidence showed that 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda was driving 6 miles per hour as Hall fired a barrage of bullets into him.

The judge says that violated Hall's training, put fellow officers in danger and that Arboleda did not deserve to die for evading an officer.

