California counties offering fairs this year

CALIFORNIA — The Kern County Fair Board has postponed its event this year. If you are looking for some entertainment once California lifts its COVID-19 restrictions, here is where you can go.

San Bernardino's County Fair started on May 29. It runs until June 13. If you want to go, you can buy tickets here.

The Orange County Fair starts July 16 and runs until August 15. You can buy tickets here if you are interested.

To our north, the Tulare County Fair is scheduled for September 15 to the 19. You can purchase tickets here.

In October, Fresno says its Big Fresno Fair is set to take place. That's happening from October 6 through the 17. If you want to take part in that event, you can buy tickets here.