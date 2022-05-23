Watch
California couple gives McPherson College $25 million gift

May 23, 2022
MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — A California couple known for their philanthropy is donating $25 million to McPherson College in Kansas.

Melanie Lundquist announced the gift from her and her husband, Richard, during her commencement address Sunday at the small liberal arts college.

The college said the gift will complete a Building Community fundraising campaign started in October 2019.

The Lundquists did not attend or graduate from McPherson but have been supporters since 2012.

Richard Lundquist owns Continental Development Corporation, a property development firm based in California.

The gift is the largest donation in McPherson's 135-year history.

