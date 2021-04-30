California death row inmate dies of unknown causes

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Corrections officials say on California’s death row died of unknown causes at San Quentin State Prison.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement Thursday that Charles Edward Crawford II was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday morning.

The 46-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died about 12 hours later.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Crawford was sentenced to death in Alameda County on June 7, 2002, for killing a 16-year-old San Jose girl and a Fremont man.