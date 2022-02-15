Watch
California delays decision on lifting school mask mandate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom delayed a closely watched decision on lifting California’s school mask mandate Monday, even as other Democratic governors around the country have dropped them in recent weeks.

While many Californians will be able to remove masks in most indoor settings starting Tuesday, schoolchildren and teachers will have to wait.

Newsom had flagged Monday as the day to watch for a revision regarding schools, then sent the state’s top health official to deliver the message of a delay.

Dr. Mark Ghaly told reporters: “Today a change isn't being made.” He said the state will reassess on Feb. 28 what to do with its mask policy for schools.

