California delays decriminalizing psychedelic substances

Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 19:30:14-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers will wait until next year to consider decriminalizing psychedelics. Sen. Scott Wiener said Thursday that he will keep working to persuade the public and legislators that it’s a good idea.

The bill would allow those 21 and older to possess for personal use small amounts of psilocybin, the hallucinogenic component of so-called magic mushrooms. It also covers six other drugs including LSD and mescaline.

The measure passed the Senate and Assembly policy committees before it stalled for the year.

Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, said the delay will allow backers to build support in the Assembly for next year.

