California Democrats revive universal health care bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Legislature have revived a plan for what could be the nation's first universal health care system.

Democratic state Assemblyman Ash Kalra introduced a universal health care bill last year. But the bill stalled because there was no plan to pay for it.

Kalra on Thursday unveiled a second bill that would raise taxes on some businesses and individuals to pay for it.

Democratic leaders then scheduled a hearing on Kalra's first bill for next week.

A coalition of doctors and hospitals oppose the bill because they say it would cost too much and restrict choice.

Kalra says health care is already too expensive.