Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California denies most fracking permits ahead of 2024 ban

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks operate in Bakersfield, Calif. California regulators are citing climate change for the first time as they deny new permits for hydraulic fracturing, a process used to extract oil and gas from the ground. In denying 50 fracking permits this year, the state's oil and gas supervisor said he was using his discretion to protect public health, safety and environmental quality and to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.
California Fracking Permits
Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 15:43:29-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are denying most permits for the controversial oil and gas extraction process known as fracking, years ahead of Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024 ban.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that state oil regulators have denied 109 fracking permits in 2021, more than any prior year.

Fifty of the permits were denied based on climate change concerns. Most of those denials were for requests from Bakersfield-based Aera Energy. Kern County and the Western States Petroleum Association have sued over the denials. The state faces several court deadlines next week.

Newsom has directed regulators to stop issuing permits by 2024 as part of his broader efforts to end oil and gas production.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets