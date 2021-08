(KERO) — An increase in clam poaching is being seen across Central Coast beaches including Pismo.

"Clams are returning to central coast beaches specifically Pismo Beach but they're not yet big enough to legally harvest," said Matthew Gil, a lieutenant with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Fish and wildlife officials say they are working on putting up more signage.

In order to avoid a citation you must have a fishing license to take legally-sized clams and the limit is only 10.