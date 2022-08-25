California Department of Public Health provides weekly monkeypox update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Public Health provided their weekly monkeypox update on August 24th.

According to CDPH, there are 3,065 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox in 36 local health jurisdictions across the state. While no deaths have been reported in California, there have been 81 hospitalizations for monkeypox.

The state is also continuing to acquire and distribute monkeypox vaccine. At this time, the state has received 123,971 vials of vaccine, including 49,062 supplied directly to Los Angeles County by the federal government. Of these, CCPH has distributed 56,130 vials to other local health departments in California.

In addition to vaccines, CDPH is also distributing treatments for people who contract monkeypox. To date, the state has administered 3,401 oral and 331 intravenous courses of Tecovirimat, commonly called TPOXX, for post-infection monkeypox treatment.

CDPH has also released infection control guidance for aggregate living accommodations, which include living situations like homeless shelters and college dormitories. The guidance discusses symptoms, transmission, prevention, employee health and safety requirements, how to care for clients with monkeypox, and more.

The primary symptoms of monkeypox are flu-like, with fever, head and muscle aches, fatigue and swollen glands. The monkeypox rash, which may look like pimples or blisters and can be quite painful, develops a few days after the initial infection. Not all patients will experience the flu-like symptoms before the rash develops. In rare cases, treatment requires hospitalization. People who contract the virus may experience all or none of these symptoms. Monkeypox illness can take up to four weeks to clear up, and usually resolves itself without specific treatment.

CDPH recommends actions people can take to help slow and prevent the spread of monkeypox, such as avoiding close contact with the skin, clothing, bedding, or eating utensils of a person who shows symptoms of the disease. The department also recommends cleaning hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

For more information and guidance about monkeypox go to the California Department of Public Health website.