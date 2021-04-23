Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California deputy shoots Black man within a minute according to video

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This image from body-worn camera video provided by the Contra Costa Sheriff shows Contra Costa County sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall with his gun pointed into a car driven by Laudemar Arboleda, Nov. 3, 2018, in Danville, Calif. Hall has been charged in the fatal shooting of Arboleda, a Filipino man who was unarmed. Hall was charged with manslaughter and assault Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after shooting Arboleda nine times during the slow-moving car pursuit. (Contra Costa Sheriff via AP)
Police Shooting Officer Charged
Police Shooting Officer Charged
Posted at 9:10 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 12:10:33-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A newly released video shows a white sheriff’s deputy in the San Francisco Bay Area shooting and killing a Black man in the middle of a busy intersection about a minute after trying to stop him on suspicion of throwing rocks at cars last month.

Graphic body camera footage showing Deputy Andrew Hall shooting 33-year-old Tyrell Wilson within seconds of asking him to drop a knife was released Wednesday. It was the same day prosecutors charged Hall with manslaughter and assault in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Filipino man more than two years ago.

Gavel (FILE)

Covering California

California deputy charged with manslaughter in shooting

Associated Press
10:18 AM, Apr 22, 2021

The Contra Costa County sheriff says the videos show Wilson was threatening Hall and was possibly throwing rocks at drivers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness