California deputy shoots Black man within a minute according to video

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A newly released video shows a white sheriff’s deputy in the San Francisco Bay Area shooting and killing a Black man in the middle of a busy intersection about a minute after trying to stop him on suspicion of throwing rocks at cars last month.

Graphic body camera footage showing Deputy Andrew Hall shooting 33-year-old Tyrell Wilson within seconds of asking him to drop a knife was released Wednesday. It was the same day prosecutors charged Hall with manslaughter and assault in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Filipino man more than two years ago.

The Contra Costa County sheriff says the videos show Wilson was threatening Hall and was possibly throwing rocks at drivers.