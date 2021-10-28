Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California desert remains identified as New Jersey woman

items.[0].image.alt
ABC News
Lauren Cho
Posted at 9:40 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 12:40:30-04

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found in the Southern California desert this month have been identified as those of a New Jersey woman who went missing early last summer.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says the coroner’s office positively identified the remains to be 30-year-old Lauren Cho.

The department says the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results.

The remains were found Oct. 9 in rugged, open desert in Yucca Valley, about 100 miles east of Los Angeles.

Cho had been missing since June 28, when she reportedly walked away from a residence in the area where she was staying.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!