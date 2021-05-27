California District Attorneys file lawsuit against the state over early release rules

KERO — Three-quarters of California's District Attorney's including Kern County D.A. Cynthia Zimmer are suing the state in the bid to keep thousands of inmates from being released early from prison.

The lawsuit which was filed on Wednesday, says corrections officials did not follow the usual processes and avoided public comment. The new rules would allow early release credits for 76,000 inmates.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says it acted under the authority given to it by voters when they passed proposition 57 in 2016.

Proposition 16 allows

Parole Consideration for someone convicted of a non violent Felony after they've completed their prison term

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is able to award sentencing credits for rehabilitation, good behavior, or educational achievements

The Department is also able to implement new provisions for parole and sentence credits to enhance public safety

In June, 23ABC spoke to D.A. Cynthia Zimmer about her frustrations with the effort to release more inmates from prisons.