California DMV reports statewide network outage impacting services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is dealing with an unexpected network outage that is impacting many of its services statewide.

Despite the outage, DMV offices remain open. Staff members are continuing to help customers with forms, some online transactions, and drive tests.

The DMV said teams are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. More updates are expected as they become available.

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