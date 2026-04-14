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California DMV reports statewide network outage impacting services

DMV offices remain open and staff are assisting customers with forms and drive tests while teams work to resolve the unexpected statewide network outage.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
DMV reports statewide network outage impacting services
Posted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is dealing with an unexpected network outage that is impacting many of its services statewide.

Despite the outage, DMV offices remain open. Staff members are continuing to help customers with forms, some online transactions, and drive tests.

The DMV said teams are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. More updates are expected as they become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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