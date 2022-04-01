Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California drought deepens as wet season comes up short

California Drought Snow Survey
Ken James/California Department of Water Resources via AP, File
FILE - In this photo provided by the California Department of Water Resources, left, to right, Lauren Alkire, Nick Ellis, and Sean de Guzman, manager of snow surveys and water supply forecasting unit, conduct the third snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., March 1, 2022.
California Drought Snow Survey
Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 14:02:42-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is experiencing one of the driest starts to spring in decades.

Data released Friday showed the water in California’s mountain snowpack sat at 39% of average. That’s the lowest mark since the end of the last drought in 2015 and only the third time since 1988 it’s been that low.

Absent a heavy dose of April and May showers the state’s drought will deepen and that could lead to stricter rules on water use and another devastating wildfire season. The state's snowpack is typically at its peak on April 1.

The date is used as a benchmark to assess the state's expected water supply in drier, hotter months. About a third of the state’s water comes from snow melt.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!