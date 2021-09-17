Watch
California enacts 2 laws to slice through local zoning rules

Damian Dovarganes/AP
In this June 18, 2021, photo, construction workers finish the exterior of an apartment building downtown Los Angeles. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, approved two measures to slice through local zoning ordinances as the most populous state struggles with soaring home prices, an affordable housing shortage and stubborn homelessness. Newsom also signed a bill extending a 2019 law designed to make it easier to build more housing throughout the state. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 11:22 AM, Sep 17, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved two measures to slice through local zoning ordinances as the most populous state struggles with an affordable housing shortage. He signed the most prominent legislation Thursday despite nearly 250 cities objecting that it would undermine local planning and control.

The bill will require cities to approve up to four housing units on what was a single-family lot. They would also have to approve splitting single-family lots so they could be sold separately.

The second bill will ease the way for local governments to rezone neighborhoods near mass transit for up to 10 housing units.

