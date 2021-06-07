California entry wins US tap water prize at tasting contest

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A southern California water district has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest.

California entries took the top two places for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 31st annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California finished first and Santa Ana, California, took second. Third place went to the Southwest Water Authority of Dickinson, North Dakota.

Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste. Nine judges chose from among entries in 19 states, three Canadian provinces and 14 other countries.

Rossarden, a town in Australia's Tasmania state, was selected as the best municipal water in the world.