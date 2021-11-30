California EPA office issues fish eating advisory for Lake Webb

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment issued an advisory Tuesday for eating fish from Lake Webb.

The advisory includes black bass species, Channel Catfish, Common Carp, and Inland Silverside and is based on the levels of mercury found in fish caught from the lake, the agency said.

“Many fish have nutrients that may reduce the risk of heart disease and are excellent sources of protein,” said Dr. Lauren Zeise, director of OEHHA. “By following our guidelines for fish caught in Lake Webb, people can safely eat fish low in chemical contaminants and enjoy the well-known health benefits of fish consumption.”

When consuming fish from Lake Webb, the OEHHA issued the following advice:

Women ages 18–49 and children ages 1–17 may safely eat a maximum of three total servings per week of Inland Silverside, or two total servings per week of Common Carp or Channel Catfish, or one total serving per week of black bass species.

Women ages 50 and older and men ages 18 and older may safely eat a maximum of seven total servings per week of Inland Silverside, or six total servings per week of Channel Catfish, or five total servings per week of Common Carp, or two total servings per week of black bass species.

OEHHA’s fish advisory recommendations are based on the levels of contaminants, such as mercury, that persist in the environment and accumulate in fish.

One serving is an eight-ounce fish fillet, measured prior to cooking, which is roughly the size and thickness of your hand. Children should eat smaller servings. For small fish species, several individual fish may make up a single serving.

Lake Webb is located about 17 miles southwest of Bakersfield.