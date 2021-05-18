Watch
California faces another month before unmasking begins

Jae C. Hong/AP
People walk past a sign requesting customers to wear masks in Laguna Beach, Calif., Monday, May 17, 2021. California won't lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, state Health Director Mark Ghaly said Monday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 15:12:11-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say the state isn’t ready to follow the federal lead and unmask, at least for another month.

The state’s health director announced Monday that California will require people to keep wearing masks and distancing indoors until June 15. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the nation’s most populous state needs time to adjust and vaccinate more people before officials allow fully vaccinated people to skip face coverings in virtually all situations.

Many other states lifted mask requirements last week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidelines.

