California faces another month before unmasking begins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say the state isn’t ready to follow the federal lead and unmask, at least for another month.

The state’s health director announced Monday that California will require people to keep wearing masks and distancing indoors until June 15. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the nation’s most populous state needs time to adjust and vaccinate more people before officials allow fully vaccinated people to skip face coverings in virtually all situations.

Many other states lifted mask requirements last week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidelines.