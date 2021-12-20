Watch
California faces week of storms, likely travel troubles

Sammy Deleo/MMSA via AP
In this drone photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California.
California Storm
Posted at 10:01 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 13:01:45-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is facing a stormy holiday week, with heavy mountain snowfall and widespread rain elsewhere.

Forecasters say successive waves of precipitation moving into Northern California from Tuesday through Sunday afternoon will coat parts of the Sierra Nevada with 1 to 5 feet of snow and possibly up to 8 feet at higher elevations. There's also potential for significant low-elevation snow, including over Interstate 5 north of Redding, an area where last week’s storms shut the highway for hours.

The wet weather pattern will begin to affect Southern California on Tuesday night and bring rain and high-elevation snow through Thursday, followed by unsettled and showery weather through the weekend.

