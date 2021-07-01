Watch
California firefighters battle big wildfires in high heat

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo Cal Fire Battalion Chief Craig Newell carries a hose while battling the North Complex Fire in Plumas National Forest, Calif. U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal firefighting crews to full-time, year-round crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and to make wildland firefighting jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French, testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said Thursday, June 24, 2021 agencies will seek to convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)
Wildland Firefighter Pay
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters face more hot and dry weather on the lines of big wildfires in Northern California.

The extraordinary Pacific Northwest heat wave that reached down into California is slowly receding but only slight cooling is expected Thursday before temperatures trend back up.

The Lava Fire in the shadow of volcanic Mount Shasta grew to 30.7 square miles and is 19% contained. To the northeast, a fire that broke out Monday in the Klamath National Forest and forced evacuations has covered nearly 13 square miles.

Evacuations are also in effect to the south where a new fire erupted Wednesday and spread rapidly north of Redding.

