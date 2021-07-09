Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California forest closed as wildfires burn, heat returns

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
Firefighters arrive at Frenchman Lake to battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burning in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
APTOPIX California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
APTOPIX California Wildfires
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 14:37:02-04

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (AP) — Flames that threaten homes and campgrounds have prompted evacuations and closed off a nearly 200-square-mile section of a Northern California forest as the state prepares for a weekend of dry, scorching weather and the continuing threat of wildfires.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex, two blazes sparked by lightning that are carving their way through the eastern edge of the Plumas National Forest.

After a day and night of explosive growth, the fire covered more than 38 square miles at midmorning Friday, causing containment to drop to 11%.

Meanwhile, forecasters warn that much of California will see dangerous triple-digit weekend highs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County