SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — It'll now cost you a little more at the pump as the California gas tax climbs. The tax went up by 3 cents a gallon Thursday pushing the overall rate to just over 51 cents a gallon.

According to Triple-A, that translates to about 8 cents more every time you fill-up.

The increase is from a 2017 bill that increases taxes on gas yearly to help pay for road and bridge repairs. It comes as an increasing number of Americans are looking to travel for the holiday weekend.