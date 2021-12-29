Watch
California gets more snow, rain before New Year's break

Randall Benton/AP
Heavy snow along US 50 caused eastbound traffic to back up for miles in Pollock Pines, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Some motorists were able to exit their cars occasionally to stretch their legs.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Dec 29, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More snow and rain is falling on California, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars. Major highways through the snow-blanketed Sierra Nevada remained open Wednesday, but chain requirements are in effect in many areas. Among staggering snowfall totals in the Sierra, the Northstar resort reports 135 inches since Dec. 21.

On the central coast, often-troubled Highway 1 is closed by a slide in San Luis Obispo County.

In Southern California, residents have been urged to voluntarily leave three fire-scarred canyons in the Santa Ana Mountains in advance of the rain.

