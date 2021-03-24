California Girl Scout sells over 32,000 boxes of cookies, set the record for most cookies sold in one season

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KERO) — Lilly Bumpus from San Bernardino has broken the national record for the most cookies ever sold in a single season. The 8-year-old sold over 32,000 boxes over the past three months.

Her troop held a special celebration for her.

She says that at the beginning of the season she didn't expect to see so much support.

"I thought wow I never thought I could do that and it just meant so much to me to see that huge number. That's the biggest number I've ever seen."

Since girl scouts couldn't set up in front of stores due to the pandemic Lilly set up a stand outside her home.

A cancer survivor herself she plans on donating proceeds towards childhood cancer research.