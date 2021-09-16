Watch
California GOP licks wounds after another lopsided loss

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall attempt that aimed to remove him from office, at the John L. Burton California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Millions were spent on the recall election but in the end Newsom easily defeated the attempt to send him into early retirement. California's Republicans have not won a statewide race since 2006. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 9:47 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 00:47:27-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's long-suffering Republicans endured another embarrassing loss when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom easily defeated an attempt to drive him from office.

Returns from Tuesday's recall election continued a troubling trend for the GOP. Republicans haven't won a statewide election in California since 2006.

In recent years their candidates have been unable to get more than 40% support from voters.

Incomplete results show the pro-recall votes reached only 36%.

With Newsom back on the ballot in 2022 the GOP faces a high climb to make the race competitive.

The party has better chances in Congress — the GOP picked up four House seats in 2020.

