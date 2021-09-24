Watch
California GOP plots rebound after devastating recall defeat

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, California Republican Party chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson listens during a hearing in Sacramento, Calif. A three-day convention of Republican party delegates that starts Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, will be anchored by a noontime speech by party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson.
California Republicans
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Long-suffering California Republicans are assessing another election disappointment and looking for a way forward. Party leaders and delegates are holding a three-day convention in San Diego, shortly after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom soundly defeated an attempt to remove him from office in a recall election.

The Republican Party has been fading away in California for years, and now accounts for only about 24% of registered voters, compared to nearly 47% for Democrats who hold every statewide office and dominate the Legislature and congressional delegation.

GOP leaders are looking to claw back more House seats next year, after grabbing four from Democrats in 2020.

