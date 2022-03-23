Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California Gov. Newsom and wife earned $1.5 million in 2020

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Gavin Newsom
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - California first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, left, attends a signing ceremony with her husband, Gov. Gavin Newsom, next to her, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., on July 1, 2019. Gov. Newsom and his wife earned nearly $1.5 million in 2020 and paid about $480,000 in taxes, down from $1.7 million the couple reported in 2019, his first year as governor. In addition to his salary as governor, Newsom's income comes from a winery and restaurant business that he put in a blind trust when he became governor. His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is a documentary filmmaker.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Gavin Newsom
Posted at 7:12 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 10:12:07-04

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Tax records show California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife earned nearly $1.5 million in 2020 and paid about $480,000 in taxes.

Their income was down from $1.7 million the couple reported in 2019, which was his first year as governor. The couple’s joint federal tax return showed they paid a tax rate of about 32%.

Newsom earned about $201,000 as governor in 2020, but most of his income comes from winery and restaurant businesses that he put in a blind trust when he became governor.

His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is a documentary filmmaker.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!