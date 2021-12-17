Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California governor boosts efforts to combat smash-and-grabs

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
People walk past a boarded storefront window of a Salvatore Ferragamo store following recent robberies near Union Square in San Francisco, on Dec. 2, 2021. Stung by recent headline-grabbing smash-and-grab robberies at high-end stores, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, that he will seek more than $300 million over three years to boost law enforcement efforts on retail theft, while he also is targeting increasing gun violence.
California Governor Crime
Posted at 2:58 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 17:58:25-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will seek more than $300 million in state funding over three years to boost law enforcement efforts to combat retail theft.

The state has been stung by recent headline-grabbing smash-and-grab robberies. Newsom on Friday proposed giving $255 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies over three years to put more police at stores and deter organized retail crime.

Another $30 million over three years would go to county prosecutors for prosecution of retail and auto theft-related crimes. Retailers elsewhere in the U.S. in cities including Chicago and Minneapolis have also been hit recently with large-scale thefts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later

Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later