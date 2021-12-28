Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California governor mulls RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole

items.[0].image.alt
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File
In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Sirhan Sirhan arrives for a parole hearing on Aug. 27, 2021, in San Diego, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has until sometime in January 2022 to allow or block the parole recommendation for Sirhan, who killed Robert F. Kennedy assassin.
Sirhan Sirhan Parole Hearing
Posted at 9:28 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 12:28:55-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor must soon decide whether to free one of America’s most notorious assassins.

It's a decision Gov. Gavin Newsom has said evokes one of the darkest periods in the nation’s history. Newsom has until sometime next month to allow or block the parole recommendation for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan.

The recommendation by a two-person panel of parole commissioners in August split the iconic Kennedy family decades after the 1968 slaying of the U.S. senator from New York moments after he claimed victory in California’s pivotal Democratic presidential primary.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later