Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California governor proposes $12B to house state's homeless

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church's request to overturn the state's coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration's limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 13:59:40-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $12 billion in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness into housing.

The governor is expected to elaborate on the plan at a media event in San Diego County Tuesday morning after it was announced in a statement.

The nation’s most populous state has an estimated 161,000 people experiencing homelessness, which is more than any other state.

Newsom is a former mayor of San Francisco and took on the state's twin crises of homelessness and affordable housing before the pandemic hit. Newsom's proposal announced Tuesday includes $8.75 billion to convert buildings into 46,000 housing units.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran