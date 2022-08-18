Watch Now
California heat persists, but no call for power cutbacks

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - USC film student Emma, who only wanted to give her first name, cools off with a fan as she walks off the campus in Los Angeles, Friday, April 8, 2022.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 11:49:19-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Heat advisories remained in effect Thursday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys and adjacent areas but managers of California’s power grid did not repeat the previous day’s call for voluntary conservation of electricity.

Widespread triple-digit temperatures were again predicted, along with high humidity, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses, the National Weather Service said.

On Wednesday, the California Independent System Operator asked residents to voluntarily reduce electrical use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to avoid stress on the grid that can lead to power failures.

A surge of monsoon moisture created extensive cloud cover that kept the day’s high in the low 90s in the Sacramento area, but temperatures soared elsewhere in California’s interior.

The Redding airport hit a record 110 degrees (43.3 Celsius), Bakersfield baked at 106 (41.1 Celsius) and Fresno topped out at 105 (40.5 Celsius). In the deserts, Death Valley hit 120 degrees (48.8 Celsius).

Cal ISO tweeted later that conservation efforts helped keep the power grid stable.

