California High-Speed Rail Authority hits milestone

Posted at 6:22 PM, Jul 08, 2022
(KERO) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority says it reached a historic milestone Friday as the final pre-cast girders were placed on construction package four.

With this placement, all structures along the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail just north of the Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue south of the city of Wasco are now in superstructure construction.

Throughout the night, 12 pre-cast concrete girders were placed by construction crews over the highway 46 underpasses in Wasco.

The authority says this project will connect the mega-regions of the state contribute to economic development and a cleaner environment create jobs and preserve agricultural and protected lands.

