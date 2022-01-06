California High-Speed Rail Authority meets federal grant requirement

(KERO) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced it has fully met its state funding match requirements for federal dollars one year ahead of schedule.

The Federal Railroad Administration required the Authority to match the expenditure of federal funds with state funds for qualified expenses by December 2022.

“The federal government’s investment in this transformative project has been matched, dollar for dollar, a year ahead of schedule. With a strong, engaged federal partner, we’re able to continue moving forward in delivering electrified high-speed rail for the people of California.” Brian Annis, chief financial officer for the California High-Speed Rail Authority

Currently, work on the project is underway in the Central Valley.