California Highway Patrol officer shot during traffic stop

Posted at 8:27 AM, Jun 14, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically wounded Monday night and the attacker was being sought, authorities said.

The officer was shot shortly before 8 p.m. in the Studio City area after stopping a car and was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The suspect drove off but at a Van Nuys apartment complex, CHP and Los Angeles police officers found a car matching the description of the one seen before the shooting, authorities said.

Other details weren't immediately released.

