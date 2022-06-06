California house uninhabitable after being hit by truck

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A suburban Southern California home was deemed uninhabitable after a pickup truck slammed into it in a suspected DUI crash, authorities said.

The pickup sideswiped a parked car, veered off the road and slammed through the front of the house late Friday in Orange, police said.

Photos from the scene showed the dark-colored pickup nearly fully inside the one-story home.

Nobody inside the residence was injured. The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old from Villa Park, was treated for minor injuries before being arrested on suspicion of DUI, Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin said.

The crash caused a minor gas leak, which was quickly stopped, the Orange County Register reported. The home was red-tagged, meaning it's not safe to inhabit, the Register said.

The residents were relocated with assistance from the Red Cross.