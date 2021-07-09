California Independent Grid Operator issues Flex Alert for Friday

(KERO) — With the higher temperatures Friday the California grid operator is asking Californians to conserve energy. A flex alert has been issued that will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

What is a Flex Alert?



A Flex Alert is a call for consumers to voluntarily conserve electricity when there is an anticipated shortage of energy supply, especially if the grid operator needs to use reserves to maintain grid integrity. When consumers reduce electricity use during a Flex Alert, it can prevent more dire emergency measures, including rotating power outages.



When is a Flex Alert issued?



Flex Alerts are typically issued a day before it is needed, so consumers can prepare. However, grid emergencies can happen suddenly, prompting the ISO to issue a Flex Alert will little or no advance notice. When possible, Flex Alerts are targeted to regions of the state where the system is stressed.

The California Independent Grid Operator recommends that you do things like set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher. Also, avoid using major appliances such as washers and dryers during alert and turn off any lights that aren't in use.

When consumers receive a Flex Alert, it is important for them to shift their energy use to the morning and early afternoon hours.

Morning before a Flex Alert, consumers should:

Pre-cool their homes by lowering air conditioning thermostats to 72 degrees

Close blinds and drapes to keep the sun from heating up the home

Turn off unnecessary lights

Use dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances

Set pool pumps to run early in the morning

Charge mobile devices and laptops

Charge electric vehicles

During a Flex Alert, when conservation is needed, consumers should: