BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are a handful of wildfires currently burning in California.

The Dixie Fire is burning in Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, and Shasta counties. The single largest fire in California's history is almost 700,000 acres. It is only 35% contained at this time.

The Monument Fire up in Trinity County is covering more than 136,000 acres. It is 10% contained. And the McFarland Fire in Shasta, Trinity, and Tehama counties is at 113,000 acres and is 51% contained.

So far this year the French and Peak fires -- both in Kern County -- are two of the largest in California.

As these fires continue to burn and grow California is on pace to have the worst wildfire season on record. So far more land has burned this year than at the same point in 2020. Since January 1st 1.04 million acres have burned due to wildfires.

While the majority of the fires have burned in Northern California. Historically, Southern California sees the biggest spike starting in September.