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California issues final warning to California City and Ridgecrest for ignoring housing laws

Gov. Gavin Newsom gave 15 jurisdictions, including California City and Ridgecrest, 30 days to respond to violation notices or face potential lawsuits.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
CA issues warning to Cal City and Ridgecrest over housing laws
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KERN COUNTY CALIF. (KERO) — California is cracking down on 15 cities, including California City and Ridgecrest, for ignoring state housing laws.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a final warning to the communities on Wednesday.

State law requires local governments to plan for housing at all income levels. The state says these 15 jurisdictions are more than two years behind schedule.

The cities now have 30 days to respond to the violation notices. The state could sue them if they fail to comply.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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